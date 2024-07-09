SCE fixes issue that kept mobile home park off power outage map

Residents at Desert Sands Mobile Home Community in Cathedral City are still coping with the aftermath of a power outage over the weekend that left them in the dark and without air conditioning amid an excessive heat warning for nearly 48 hours.

Some residents stayed at hotels and others were forced to throw away groceries that had spoiled.

Numerous residents that live in the community reached out to News Channel 3 and shared their concerns over the amount of time it took to fix a broken transformer and restore power.

Additionally, they expressed concerns that the outage was never listed on Southern California Edison’s outage map.

Since then, SCE’s IT department has identified and corrected an issue that prevented the outage from being reported on the map, according to Jeff Monford, SCE’s Corporate Communications Senior Advisor.

Monford also stated that the utility is will continue to work with mobile home community operators to upgrade equipment in an effort to prevent future power outages, especially during the summer when desert temperatures reached triple digits.

News Channel 3 has reached out to Desert Sands Mobile Home Community to inquire about any steps management may be considering to replace and upgrade existing electrical equipment, but have not heard back.

