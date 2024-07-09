Zelenskyy is adept at pushing for the aid Ukraine needs, but NATO membership is still elusive

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proven to be an adept navigator of international relations in defense of his country, publicly cajoling to get the military assistance Ukraine needs to defend itself against Russia. But, as he attends this week’s summit of NATO leaders in Washington, his most coveted prize — NATO membership — remains elusive. The alliance is in no hurry to admit Kyiv, especially while it is engaged in active hostilities with Moscow. U.S. and allied officials say he can expect to receive a significant package of additional military assistance, particularly air defense systems, but an invitation to join the alliance is not in the cards even as Russia’s latest strikes have galvanized support for his country.

