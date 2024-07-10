BMW recalling more than 390,000 vehicles due to airbag inflator issue

WASHINGTON (AP) — BMW of North America is recalling more than 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. because an airbag inflator could possibly explode. The agency said Tuesday that the original steering wheel may have been replaced with a sport or M-sport steering wheel equipped with a Takata inflator. If the inflator explodes, it may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants of a vehicle, resulting in serious injury or death. BMW has not received any reports of any accidents or injuries in the U.S. that may be related to this issue, according to the latest report.

