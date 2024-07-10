Mexican president says his successor will build passenger train lines to US border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has announced that his successor is planning to build passenger train lines running from the capital to cities on the U.S. border. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador fleshed out Wednesday a proposal made by his successor, president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum. The projects could grow to be nearly double the size of López Obrador’s railway building programs, which included the $30 billion Maya tourist train on the Yucatan Peninsula. The cost of that and other railways has led López Obrador’s administration to post a budget deficit of nearly 6% of GDP, while experts question how much the trains will actually be used.

