More Indigenous youth are learning to spearfish, a connection to ancestors and the land

HAYWARD, Wis. (AP) — Spearfishing connects many Indigenous people in the northern Great Lakes region to their ancestors and to a sense of shared responsibility for the land, which is why parents, family members, local leaders and community organizations are so invested in teaching the next generation. Now their efforts are paying off, with youth spearfishing events growing and more young people getting interested and involved in cultural activities.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.