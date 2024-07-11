An Iowa man is convicted of murdering a police officer who tried to arrest him

ALGONA, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been convicted of murdering a police officer who was trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. The Des Moines Register reports jurors on Thursday found 43-year-old Kyle Ricke guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram. The 33-year-old officer was shot in 2023. Video shows Ricke then trying to shoot himself before fleeing. He was arrested later that day in Minnesota. Ricke’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 21. He faces life in prison. Defense attorney Barbara Westphal argued that the shooting was not planned. She had asked jurors to acquit Ricke of first-degree murder.

