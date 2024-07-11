Dr. Bruce Underwood appointed to represent Coachella Valley in Riverside County LAFCO

Bruce Underwood has been recently appointed by the Riverside County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) as a commissioner on behalf of Riverside County's Eastern Region.

A run-off election occurred on July 2 with Underwood securing 19 out of 37 votes. This was after the Special District Selection Committee election ended in a tie.

Underwood has served on the Coachella Valley Public Cemetery District as a Board Trustee since 2018. He has additionally served on the Coachella Valley Recreation and Park District as well as the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District.

"The District was proud to support Trustee Underwood’s nomination for the LAFCO Commission and very pleased to see he was supported by so many other districts in the election," said Board Chair Ernesto Rosales. "Trustee Underwood has been a valuable member of our Board and a reliable advocate for our community during his years of service to our valley. We wish him well in his new role as LAFCO Commissioner."

In the next four years, Underwood will work with the Riverside LAFCO Commission with a focus on community well-being and education.

For more information, visit CVPCD.org.