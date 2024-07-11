Thousands mark 1995 Srebrenica genocide which is denied by Serbs, fueling ethnic tensions in Bosnia

SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Thousands of people from Bosnia and abroad have gathered in Srebrenica for the annual ritual of commemorating the 1995 genocide. Serb officials deny the atrocities constituted genocide, fueling ethnic tensions and deep divisions within the war-ravaged state. Twenty-nine years after they were murdered in Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust, the bodies of 13 men and one teenage boy were laid to rest Thursday at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery just outside Srebrenica, in eastern Bosnia. They joined more than 6,600 massacre victims already reburied there. The Srebrenica killings were the bloody crescendo of Bosnia’s 1992-95 war, which came after the breakup of Yugoslavia unleashed nationalist passions.

