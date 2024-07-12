5 people escape hot, acidic pond after SUV drove into inactive geyser in Yellowstone National Park

MAMMOTH, Wyo. (AP) — Five people were able to escape a hot, acidic pond in Yellowstone National Park after the sport utility vehicle they were riding in went off the road and into an inactive geyser. The crash happened Thursday morning. The passengers were able to get out of the 105 degree water on their own. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The road was closed for about two hours on Friday while the car was removed from 9 feet of water. The Semi-Centennial Geyser has been inactive since a major eruption in 1922. It is located between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris Junction. The incident is still being investigated.

