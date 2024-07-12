Meals on the Bus helps feed East Valley students during their summer break

The Coachella Valley Unified School District is showing off its summertime efforts to keep kids fed until they return to classrooms in August.

The east valley school district's new Superintendent, Dr. Francis Esparza was at the Mountain View Estates in Thermal Friday along with Riverside County’s Superintendent of Schools Dr. Edwin Gomez.

Esparza was showing off the district’s efforts to provide students with free lunches during their summer break, in this case in a unique air-conditioned school bus environment.

Students had already come and gone by the time our tour began, but their moms and dads, or other family members, can also receive lunch bags to take home to children. We saw a lot of that.

Dr. Gomez said, "To feed them, to provide wifi, and to constantly help them socialize with each other I think is an amazing thing."

"It gives them an opportunity to be on this bus with their iPad that we give them at the district and interact with their peers during summertime," said Dr. Esparza, named to the district's head administration position earlier this month.

Meals on the Bus is offered at the Lake St. Anthony Mobile Home Park in Mecca, the Mountain View Estates in Thermal, and La Chicanita also in Thermal– 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon through Friday, July 26.

There are also other district programs to feed kids during the summer months. The state also has a Sun Bucks program which helps families purchase groceries until school is back in session.