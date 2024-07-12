Riverside County Animal Control Shares more Details on Thermal Dog Rescue

Riverside County Animal Control says the sister of the Thermal property owner asked for a welfare check on the dogs, after she learned he was in the hospital.

That's when animal services responded to the 88000 block of Avenue 61 at around 9:00 a.m. where they discovered more than 40 dogs, some deceased.

John Welsh, PIO of Riverside County Animal Control, says routine checkups are dispatched to the East Valley every September/October to check on animals. He adds the sparsity of the East Valley can be an issue when searching for animals in need.

Stay tuned with News Channel 3 for comments from animal service officials and an update on the dogs' conditions.