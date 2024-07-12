Skip to Content
News

Riverside County Animal Control Shares more Details on Thermal Dog Rescue

By
New
Published 10:49 AM

Riverside County Animal Control says the sister of the Thermal property owner asked for a welfare check on the dogs, after she learned he was in the hospital.

That's when animal services responded to the 88000 block of Avenue 61 at around 9:00 a.m. where they discovered more than 40 dogs, some deceased.

John Welsh, PIO of Riverside County Animal Control, says routine checkups are dispatched to the East Valley every September/October to check on animals. He adds the sparsity of the East Valley can be an issue when searching for animals in need.

Stay tuned with News Channel 3 for comments from animal service officials and an update on the dogs' conditions.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Luis Avila

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content