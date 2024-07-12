Skip to Content
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department recovers over 1,500 lbs. of illegal fireworks

San Bernardino Sheriff's Department
The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department's Operation Safe and Sane has seized over 1,500 lbs. of illegal fireworks.

From July 1 to July 7, the Sheriff's Department focused on enforcing laws against illegal fireworks throughout the county through Operation Safe and Sane.

The department claims that 1,293 service calls were made, including proactive patrol-initiated calls. Additionally, 34 citations were issued, seven arrests, and over 1,500 lbs. of fireworks recovered.

San Bernardino Sheriff's Department

Anyone with information regarding illegal fireworks is urged to contact their local police department.  Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

Holly Hinman

