A shooting in Germany linked to a domestic dispute leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

VIENNA (AP) — Police say a shooting in southwestern Germany linked to a domestic dispute has left three dead and two wounded from the same family. A police spokesperson says the dead included the suspected shooter, another man and a woman. Police were called to the scene in the town of Albstadt, halfway between Stuttgart and Lake Constance, shortly after noon Sunday. Police said the shooting took place in the same family and an investigation is underway. The two wounded were women who were taken to a hospital in helicopters.

