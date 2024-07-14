Coachella Valley residents react to attempted assassination at Trump rally

Reactions continue to pour in from people across the Coachella Valley after Saturday's attempted assassination at Former President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

As some valley residents prepared to attend church services Sunday morning, one group took their message to the street.

Unite 911, a Conservative group in the Coachella Valley, organized a rally Sunday morning to support former President Trump.

Toni Ringlein, a longtime activist, said she was sad to learn about the attempted assassination.

She said after learning about it, she decided to plan a rally.

"We do the overpass rallies just to bring attention, to let people know that we're out there," Ringlein said. "The honks, the beeps, they give us strength to keep fighting."

News Channel 3 also caught up with local faith leaders who are calling for peace.

Jane Voigts, United Methodist Church of Palm Springs Pastor, said unity is important.

"No matter what else we may think, the bottom line is we need one another," Voigts said.

Rabbi David Lazar of congregation Or Hamidbar said that the community must practice empathy.

"I think we need to talk about it," Lazar said. "The first thing is to listen."

News Channel 3 will continue to bring you reactions from people across the Coachella Valley.