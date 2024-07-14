Global leaders condemn assassination attempt targeting former US President Donald Trump

HONG KONG (AP) — Global leaders have expressed concern over an assassination attempt targeting former U.S. President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania that left one attendee dead and critically injured two others, with many condemning the violence that shocked the world. Trump’s campaign said the presumptive Republican nominee was doing “fine” after being whisked off the rally’s stage though the shooting pierced the upper part of his right ear. The Secret Service said it killed the suspected shooter who attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue. Heads of states condemed Sunday the shooting and wished Trump a speedy recovery.

