In a world of moving pictures, photographs capture indelible moments in Trump assassination attempt

Video of Saturday’s assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump was available almost instantly, but still photographs had a potent story to tell as well. One image, showing a bloodied Trump, surrounded by Secret Service agents and backed by an American flag, appeared to instantly take on iconic status, and carry political implications. It was taken by Evan Vucci, an Associated Press photographer who played a hunch to put himself directly in place to shoot the photograph. Another photo, taken by Doug Mills of The New York Times, appears to show evidence of one of the bullets whizzing by Trump’s head.

