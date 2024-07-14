Power Outage in Palm Springs impacting thousands of SCE customers

Update: 5:30 p.m. July 14, 2024

SCE's website says 1,168 customers are now impacted in Palm Springs

Original Post: 5 p.m. July 14, 2024

We're tracking a power outage in Palm Springs in the area neighboring Demuth Park off E Sonora Road.

The outage was listed on Southern California Edison's website shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday.

It originally impacted 9,268 customers, as of 5 p.m. Sunday 5,041customers are being impacted.

SCE is currently determining the cause of the outage, restoration is scheduled to be complete by 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

