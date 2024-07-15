Funeral services planned for former fire chief shot to death at Trump rally in Pennsylvania
FREEPORT, Pa. (AP) — A public visitation is planned for later this week for a Pennsylvania man killed when a sniper attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a campaign event. The memorial event for Corey Comperatore on Thursday will be followed by a private funeral. Comperatore was attending a campaign rally for Trump on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, when he was shot by a gunman who fired from a nearby roof. Two other event attendees were injured in the attack, along with Trump. Comperatore had been chief of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department.