German authorities arrest a Lebanese man accused of procuring drone components for Hezbollah

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say a Lebanese man accused of being a member of the Hezbollah militant group and procuring drone components that were to be exported for use in attacks against Israel has been arrested in Germany. The suspect was arrested in Salzgitter in northern Germany on Sunday. Federal prosecutors said he is suspected of membership in a foreign terrorist organization. Prosecutors said Monday that he joined Hezbollah in Lebanon by the summer of 2016. This year, he allegedly started procuring components in Germany for the assembly of military drones, particularly engines. Prosecutors said that they were supposed to be exported to Lebanon and used in attacks on Israel.

