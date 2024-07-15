Van driver with two dogs crashes through perimeter fence in Desert Center

The driver of a van with two dogs inside lost control and went off a roadway today in Desert Center.

An ambulance was called after the white Ford transit van crashed through a perimeter fence and into a wash at 8:20 a.m. Monday, according to California Highway Patrol records. The collision occurred adjacent to the westbound I-10 freeway, just east of Red Cloud.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the collision, CHP officer David Torres told City News Service.

An animal control unit was on the way to the scene to check on the dogs, according to CHP records.

Torres said it's not known why the driver went off the roadway. No other passengers were in the vehicle.