At least 70 people killed in a militia attack in western Congo

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo say at least 70 people, including nine soldiers and a soldier’s wife, were killed on Saturday when armed men attacked a village in the west of the country. Violence has been intensifying between two rival communities over land rights and taxes. The armed men who attacked the village of Kinsele were members of the Mobondo militia, an armed group presenting itself as defenders of the Yaka people. Hundreds of civilians have died in the conflict, despite a cease-fire agreed in April.

