Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage is back for summer 2024

The annual Taste of Summer event hosted by the City of Rancho Mirage is back for the 2024 summer season!

Enjoy delicious food and cool treats for a great price, all while supporting local non-profits and restaurants during the slowest months of the year.

Unlike previous years, Taste of Summer 2024 will only run for a week and a half instead of four weeks, starting this Friday, July 19, and lasting till Wednesday, July 31.

Wristbands can be purchased for $10 at any of the 31 non-profits participating this year. All proceeds from wristband sales will go directly to the non-profits selling the wristbands.

“Come hungry! We invite everyone to participate in Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage to make a positive impact on our community while enjoying time with friends and family," says Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce CEO Katie Stice. "This is the perfect way to bring our community together and show support for restaurants and nonprofit organizations. The chamber’s mission is to back business, jobs, nonprofits, and connect to our residents – we thank you for shopping local with us!”

Taste of Summer restaurant specials will vary by location.

Participating restaurants include: Participating non-profits include: