Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage is back for summer 2024
The annual Taste of Summer event hosted by the City of Rancho Mirage is back for the 2024 summer season!
Enjoy delicious food and cool treats for a great price, all while supporting local non-profits and restaurants during the slowest months of the year.
Unlike previous years, Taste of Summer 2024 will only run for a week and a half instead of four weeks, starting this Friday, July 19, and lasting till Wednesday, July 31.
Wristbands can be purchased for $10 at any of the 31 non-profits participating this year. All proceeds from wristband sales will go directly to the non-profits selling the wristbands.
“Come hungry! We invite everyone to participate in Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage to make a positive impact on our community while enjoying time with friends and family," says Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce CEO Katie Stice. "This is the perfect way to bring our community together and show support for restaurants and nonprofit organizations. The chamber’s mission is to back business, jobs, nonprofits, and connect to our residents – we thank you for shopping local with us!”
Taste of Summer restaurant specials will vary by location.
Participating restaurants include:
Participating non-profits include:
- Ben & Jerry's at The River in Rancho Mirage
- Bluember at The Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa
- Brandini Toffee
- Burgers and Beer
- Champions Craft Kitchen at Mission Hills Country Club
- Dave & Buster's
- Dickey's Barbecue Pit
- Dragon Lili Boba Bar
- Enzo's Bistro & Bar
- Haus of Poke
- Joyce's Sushi
- Krispy Kreme
- Las Casuelas Nuevas
- Los Arcos Rancho Mirage
- Maracas Mexican Cantina & Grill
- Pastry Swan
- Pinzimini at Westin Rancho Mirage
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- Shabu Shabu Zen and Sake Bar
- Si Bon
- Slice Italia- N.Y. Style Pizzeria + Kitchen
- State Fare Bar and Lounge at the Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage
- The Edge Steakhouse at the Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage
- The Palms Cafe
- Uncle Chai Thailand Street Food
- Waters Cafe at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa Rancho Mirage
- Willie's Modern Fare
- Yard House
- Academy of Musical Performance
- American Business Women's Association
- Angel View
- Animal Samaritans
- Assistance League Coachella Valley
- Big Brothers Big Sisters
- Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert
- Coachella Valley Horse Rescue
- Coachella Valley Rescue Mission
- Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine
- Desert Best Friends Closet
- Desert Futbol Club
- Desert Valleys Builders Association
- Fenixia Foundation, Inc.
- Friends of the Desert Mountains
- GirlFriend Factor
- Grandparents Love "GPL"
- Hanson House Foundation
- Home for a Home
- Imagine Equality
- Old Town Artisan Studios
- Palm Springs Animal Shelter
- Rancho Mirage High School
- Rancho Mirage Public Library Foundation
- Rotary Club of Rancho Mirage
- Safe Schools Desert Cities
- United Cerebral Palsy of the Inland Empire
- Variety of the Desert
- VFW Post 1534
- Voices for Children
- YMCA of the Desert