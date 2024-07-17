Lift to Rise to host free immigration legal clinic

Lift to Rise is hosting a legal clinic providing free legal advice on immigration matters this Saturday.

The legal clinic will be held at the Lift to Rise Palm Desert Office, located at 73-710 Fred Waring Dr. Ste. 117, Palm Desert, and will run from 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M..

Attendees can get advice on topics including family petitions, DACA, adjustment of status, naturalization, asylum, SIJS, VAWA, U-Visa, removal defense and more.

Information on the Mexican Consulate's protection and legal advice programs, and other resources will be available at the clinic.

To register for the free immigration legal clinic, call (909) 885-1992.