Indian Wells City Manager credentialed by international local government organization

Indian Wells City Manager Christopher Freeland has received the Credential Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association.

Freeland is one of 104 credentialed managers in California. Freeland has served over 23 years in local government. He served as City Manager in Indian Wells since his appointment in 2019.

"We are immensely proud of Christopher Freeland's achievement as a credentialed manager of ICMA," said Indian Wells Mayor Greg Sanders. "His dedication, leadership, and commitment to excellence have significantly contributed to the success of Indian Wells. We look forward to his continued impact in our community."

Freeland's higher education credentials include a B.A. in Political Science and B.S. in Civil Engineering from Cal Poly Pomona, a Master of Public Administration from Cal State Long Beach. Freeland is also a graduate of the UC Berkeley Executive Leadership Program for Strategic Management of Public Organizations.

Currently, Freeman is completing his Ph.D. in Political Science at Claremont Graduate University.

In 2001, ICMA recognized Freeman for his work and he has been invited to speak at a number of conferences, including this year’s ICMA Conference to be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in September.

ICMA advances professional local government through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics and by increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators, and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world. The organization’s 13,000 members in 27 countries also include educators, students, and other local government employees.