Mecca Community Pool hosts swim lessons for pool safety awareness

Children can learn about pool safety with swim lessons at the Mecca Community Pool on Thursday, July 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Riverside County and the Desert Recreation District teamed up to emphasize pool safety awareness, especially in the summer months, to keep smaller children from the risk of water accidents and drowning.

Riverside County sponsors "Ready, Set, Swim" lessons for children 18 months to 5 years old for free.

A lifeguard, a swim-lesson registered family, and a First 5 staff member will explain how to sign up, benefits of participating in these programs and go over water-safety tips at the event as well.

Mecca Community Pool is located at 65-250 Coahuilla Street, Mecca, CA, 92254.

From 2018 to 2022, drownings were the first and second leading causes of death in children 1-4 years of age in Riverside County, a study from the Riverside University Health System’s Public Health department showed. During this same time frame, there were 866 water-related accidents in Riverside County and children ages 0-4 made up 64% of those incidents.

