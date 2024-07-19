Skip to Content
Appeals court hears Christian homeless shelter’s challenge to Washington anti-discrimination law

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Christian homeless shelter is challenging a Washington state anti-discrimination law that would require the charity to hire LGBTQ+ people and others who don’t share its religious beliefs. Lawyers for Union Gospel Mission in Yakima asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday to revive a lawsuit dismissed by a lower court. Judges on the panel pressed lawyers for Washington state to disavow enforcement against Union Gospel Mission. The AG’s office said it had no information to prompt an investigation now. Washington’s anti-discrimination law exempts religious nonprofits. But in 2021, the state Supreme Court said the religious hiring exemption should only apply to ministerial positions.

