Clean Up Continues in Twentynine Palms after Recent Flooding

Last weekend, the city of Twentynine Palms experienced significant rain and flooding. Homes and roads were impacted.

Some residents have set up Gofundme pages to help with recovery.

San Bernardino Fire Department responded. Here's a summary of their incident report:

- 3 Swiftwater Rescues

- 11 People Assisted from Vehicles

- 6 People Rescued from Vehicles

- 10 People Medically Evaluated

- 1 Transported by Ambulance

- 18 Water Salvage Calls

- 4 Electrical Emergencies

- 3 Public Assistance Calls

- 2 Commercial Investigations

