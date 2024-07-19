Skip to Content
News

Clean Up Continues in Twentynine Palms after Recent Flooding

By
Published 10:43 AM

Last weekend, the city of Twentynine Palms experienced significant rain and flooding. Homes and roads were impacted.

Some residents have set up Gofundme pages to help with recovery.

San Bernardino Fire Department responded. Here's a summary of their incident report:

- 3 Swiftwater Rescues

- 11 People Assisted from Vehicles

- 6 People Rescued from Vehicles

- 10 People Medically Evaluated

- 1 Transported by Ambulance

- 18 Water Salvage Calls

- 4 Electrical Emergencies

- 3 Public Assistance Calls

- 2 Commercial Investigations

Stay tuned with News Channel 3 for safety tips.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Luis Avila

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content