Fatal assault in Desert Hot Springs

At 9:28 P.M., officers from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department responded to reports of an assault in the area of Luis Dr. and Two Bunch Palms, across from Desert Springs Middle School in Desert Hot Springs.

Upon arrival, deputies determined that an altercation had taken place and located an individual that was bleeding.

According to Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Jim Henson, this incident is a separate incident from Wednesday's shooting, but took place in the same location.

One woman died at the scene of the incident.

Riverside County Sheriff's Office deputies are assisting Desert Hot Springs Police with the case by directing traffic and blocking off roads.

