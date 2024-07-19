Hundreds of firefighters gather for funeral of former chief killed in Trump rally shooting

CABOT, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters have gathered at a Pennsylvania church for the funeral of the former fire chief who was shot and killed at the rally where a gunman tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump. A fire truck carried Corey Comperatore’s flag-draped casket to a church where his relatives and friends gathered on Friday. A sharpshooter team mounted on a nearby rooftop served as a reminder of last weekend’s bloodshed. Officials have said that Comperatore spent his final moments shielding his wife and daughter from gunfire at Trump’s rally last Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump is not going to the funeral because of Secret Service concerns.

