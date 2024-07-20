Palm Desert hosting Blood Drive at Portola Community Center

If you donate blood, you help save lives, and on Saturday you could even win a car.

The City of Palm Desert and LifeStream Blood Bank are teaming up for a blood drive on Saturday, July 20, from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Portola Community Center.

If you come donate that day, you can get a limited edition t-shirt (while supplies last), and you'll automatically be entered to win a new car as part of LifeStream's Cruisin' Into Summer Giveaway!

For appointments, head to: https://www.lstream.org/cityofpalmdesert/ or call (800) 879-4484, and for contest details, visit: https://www.lstream.org/cruising

The Portola Community Center is located at 45480 Portola Ave.