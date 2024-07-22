Palm Springs Power win second straight CPCL championship

The Palm Springs Power are champions of the summer again.

Noah Blythe hit a walkoff home run in Game 3 of the California Premier Collegiate League Championship Series and the Palm Springs Power won their second consecutive CPCL Championship in thrilling fashion by winning two games Sunday afternoon at the Cougar Baseball Complex in Azusa.

Palm Springs finishes the season 35-2 and claims their 10th outright league championship in 20 seasons of playing baseball in the desert. The Power’s 2024 winning percentage of .946% is the third best in franchise history.

Baseball will return to Palm Springs Stadium in January of 2025 with the California Winter League. Further scheduling and season ticket information will be released ahead of the winter season.

Palm Springs has won nine league championships in 19 seasons of playing baseball in the desert dating back to 2004.