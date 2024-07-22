Skip to Content
News

Palm Springs Power win second straight CPCL championship

PS Power
By
Updated
today at 9:42 AM
Published 9:38 AM

The Palm Springs Power are champions of the summer again.

Noah Blythe hit a walkoff home run in Game 3 of the California Premier Collegiate League Championship Series and the Palm Springs Power won their second consecutive CPCL Championship in thrilling fashion by winning two games Sunday afternoon at the Cougar Baseball Complex in Azusa.

Palm Springs finishes the season 35-2 and claims their 10th outright league championship in 20 seasons of playing baseball in the desert. The Power’s 2024 winning percentage of .946% is the third best in franchise history. 

Baseball will return to Palm Springs Stadium in January of 2025 with the California Winter League. Further scheduling and season ticket information will be released ahead of the winter season.

Palm Springs has won nine league championships in 19 seasons of playing baseball in the desert dating back to 2004. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content