Safety regulators are investigating another low flight by a Southwest jet, this time in Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are investigating an incident in which a Southwest Airlines jet flew as low as 150 feet over water while it was still about 5 miles from its intended landing spot in Tampa, Florida. The incident happened earlier this month. The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that it’s investigating. Information from Flightradar24 shows the plane at low altitude over Old Tampa Bay on July 14. Flightradar24 says three previous Southwest flights were much higher, about 1,225 feet, at the same point as they headed toward the Tampa airport. Southwest says it’s in contact with the FAA to understand any “irregularities” with the flight.

