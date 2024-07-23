At least 6 people are dead and 7 are missing after a fishing vessel sinks in the South Atlantic

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — British and Spanish maritime officials say a fishing boat carrying 27 people has sunk nearly 200 miles (320 kilometers) off the coast of Falkland Islands, leaving at least six people dead and seven people missing. Spanish authorities said Tuesday that 14 people made it onto a life raft and were rescued by two other fishing boats that were nearby when the 176-foot (54-meter) vessel, called the Argos Georgia, sank in the South Atlantic off Argentina. The Falkland Islands — the British-controlled archipelago disputed by Argentina, which it calls Las Islas Malvinas — said it had received an emergency signal on Monday from the Argos Georgia.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.