Clean Up Efforts Continue in Twentynine Palms Amid New Storm, City Officials React

Published 8:39 PM

10-days out and residents in one neighborhood are still dealing with the aftermath of a storm that battered the area, bringing intense flooding.

Some of those residents tell News Channel 3 they're still waiting for answers and action from the city.

They say the city has provided street clean up and community trash bins, but are not solving the root cause -- proper storm drainage.

City manager Stone James says he hasn't been made aware of these issues and says the city is doing what it can to protect its residents.

The city held a meeting Tuesday evening where some residents expressed concern about city recovery efforts.

Luis Avila

