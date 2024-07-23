Federal court won’t block New Mexico’s 7-day waiting period on gun purchases amid litigation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that New Mexico can continue to enforce a new, seven-day waiting period on gun sales while a court challenge backed by the National Rifle Association moves forward. Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday applauded the ruling. Albuquerque-based U.S. District Court Judge James Browning denied the NRA’s request to temporarily block the extended waiting period. Democratic state lawmakers hope the delay will ensure more time for the completion of federal background checks. The NRA and Mountain States Legal Foundation filed the lawsuit on behalf of two New Mexico residents, citing concerns about delayed access to weapons for victims of domestic violence and others.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.