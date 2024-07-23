French leftist alliance selects Lucie Castets as candidate for new prime minister

PARIS (AP) — France’s leftist New Popular Front, which won the most seats in high-stakes legislative elections earlier this month, says it has selected Lucie Castets, a relatively unknown civil servant, as their candidate to be new French prime minister. The announcement came shortly before President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to appear in a nationally broadcast televised interview Tuesday evening, in hopes of ending weeks of political deadlock. Castets, a senior civil servant, graduated from Sciences Po, the London School of Economics, and the École Nationale d’Administration. She has worked at the General Directorate of the Treasury and Tracfin, the anti-money laundering unit of Bercy.

