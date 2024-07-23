Measure aimed at repealing Alaska’s ranked voting system still qualifies for ballot, officials say

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Attorneys for the state say an initiative aimed at repealing Alaska’s ranked choice voting system still has sufficient signatures to qualify for the November ballot. Last week, a state court judge found instances in which the signature-gathering process was not properly carried out and disqualified those booklets. The judge ordered elections officials to remove the disqualified signatures and booklets and to determine if the measure still had sufficient signatures. Attorneys for the state filed court documents Tuesday saying the Division of Elections had completed that work and found the measure remains qualified. This comes as part of a lawsuit brought by three voters challenging the repeal measure.

