Officers left post to go look for Trump rally gunman before shooting, state police boss says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Pennsylvania State Police says two local law enforcement officers stationed in the complex of buildings where the gunman opened fire at former President Donald Trump left to go search for the man before the shooting. Pennsylvania State Police Col. Christopher Paris’ testimony before a congressional hearing Tuesday raises questions about whether a key post was left unattended as the gunman climbed on a roof. The revelation comes amid growing questions about a multitude of security failures that allowed the 20-year-old gunman to get onto the roof and fire eight shots with an AR-style rifle into the crowd minutes after Trump began speaking.

