Thompson Hotel in downtown Palm Springs to hold job fairs ahead of its September opening

The long-awaited opening of the Thompson Hotel in downtown Palm Springs is slated for September, and ahead of its launch, hotel management is looking for talent to join its team.

The Thompson is hosting a couple of job fairs in the month of July, with full and part-time positions available.

The first one is Wednesday, July 24 at the hotel on Palm Canyon Drive from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be held in the San Jacinto ballroom. The second job fair will be the following Wednesday, July 31 with the same time and location.

Staff at the Thompson say the hotel will have incredible dining, curated art programming, a lively pool scene, and planned events throughout the year.

Hotel employee benefits include free and discounted rooms, medical/dental/vision insurance, a matching 401k, paid time off and parental leave, stock purchase options and more.

The hotel is looking to fill positions in housekeeping, the front office, food and beverage, finance and more.

Applicants should bring a copy of their resume and dress in summer business casual professional attire.

For more information, head to Hyatt.com.