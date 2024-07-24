French authorities foil several plots on the 2024 Olympics in Paris

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say they have foiled several plots to disrupt the 2024 Olympics. France has been on high alert over the past few weeks as preparations to host the Olympics in Paris hit the final stretch. French authorities said Wednesday that they have detained a Russian-born man on suspicion of planning to “destabilize the Olympic Games.” He was charged with “conducting intelligence work on behest of a foreign power” with an aim to “provoke hostilities in France.” Earlier Wednesday, the interior minister said a young man was arrested in a region in the southwest of France on suspicion of “planning a violent action against the Olympic Games.”

