JetBlue ending its service between Palm Springs and New York

JetBlue Airways will end its service between Palm Springs and New York.

Officials with JetBlue confirmed via a statement to News Channel 3 Thursday evening. The airline cited underperformance and lack of customer demand as reasons for the decision.

Statement from JetBlue:

"Exiting a market is a difficult decision and we were privileged to have served Palm Springs. Due to underperformance and lack of customer demand, JetBlue will not resume its New York-Palm Springs service, thus ending operations in Palm Springs. We are doing this to make investments in other parts of our network. Elsewhere in Southern California, JetBlue will continue to serve Los Angeles and San Diego year-round, with additional seasonal service in Ontario and Sacramento. Impacted customers will have their tickets automatically refunded to their original form of payment."

The seasonal service was first launched in 2016. It was set to return in December, according to the Palm Springs International website.

This does not mean that there will no longer be nonstop service to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York as Alaska Airlines launched a similar route last year. Alaska Airlines' service is set to return in October.

This marks the latest in a series of changes underway at JetBlue.

Earlier this year, the airline announced it would end service at several cities and reduce flying out of Los Angeles in a move to retrench and focus on stronger markets after years of losing money.