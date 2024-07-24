Palm Desert family witnesses geyser explosion at Yellowstone National Park

A Palm Desert family says they are lucky to be alive.. after witnessing an unexpected geyser explosion in Yellowstone National Park.

They captured cellphone video of yesterday's blast which sent dozens of visitors running. That video has gone viral.

The geothermal explosion damaged the boardwalk but did not cause any injuries.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with the March family: mom Vlada, dad Steve, and sons Maxwell and Ethan about what they're calling a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"Within seconds there was a huge explosion. There were boulders and rocks falling from the sky. We started running away from it, not fully realizing what was going on," Vlada said.

