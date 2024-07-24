Police to hold active shooter training at Cathedral City High School

On Thursday, July 25, Cathedral City Police will hold active shooter training on the Cathedral City High School campus.

It will start promptly at 10 a.m. and continue through 4 p.m.

Members of the Cathedral City Police Department, Palm Springs Police Department, Indio Police Department, the Palm Springs Fire Department and Cathedral City Fire Department will additionally be present.

The Department said it will prioritize "coordination between multiple agencies involved in a response, incorporating the medical response to an active shooter event."

The campus will act as a training site and be closed off from public access.