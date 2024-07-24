Terminal at New York’s JFK Airport briefly evacuated because of escalator fire

NEW YORK (AP) — A terminal at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport was briefly evacuated because an escalator was on fire. The Fire Department of New York says the fire at JFK’s Terminal 8 was reported at around 7 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported. A spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says terminal operations resumed by 8:15 a.m. and the cause of the fire is under investigation. A video posted on X by a passenger from inside a stalled plane showed fire trucks swarming on the tarmac. Airlines including American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific and Qantas fly out of Terminal 8.

