MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Bud has formed in the Eastern Pacific, off the coast of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Wednesday the system was centered about 425 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja peninsula. Maximum sustained winds were about 40 mph.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.