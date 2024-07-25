Investigation Continues into Queerworks CEO for Alleged ‘Misappropriation,’ Questions Remain

The City of Palm Springs continues to investigate CEO of Queerworks Jacob Rostovsky for alleged 'misappropriation of funds' which were intended for the city's Universal Basic Income Pilot Program.

But records show the city council had approved large sum payments to Queerworks, without question.

The city is working to implement stricter financial oversight measures to prevent similar problems in the future.

For more information on the investigation, click here.

Stay tuned with News Channel 3 to hear what city officials have to say.