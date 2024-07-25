Texas deaths from Hurricane Beryl climb to at least 36, including more who lost power in heat

HOUSTON (AP) — A rising number of heat-related deaths in Texas among residents who lost power during Hurricane Beryl has pushed the number of storm fatalities to at least 36. Officials in suburban Fort Bend County on Thursday confirmed nine additional deaths following the Category 1 hurricane that made landfall on July 8. The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office attributed some of those deaths to power outages and heat-related causes. Most Houston residents had electricity restored last week after days of widespread outages during sweltering summer temperatures. Beryl knocked out electricity to nearly 3 million people in Texas at the height of the outages.

