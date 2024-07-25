Skip to Content
Woman escapes flaming vehicle on I-10 in Whitewater

1:23 PM

A woman escaped injury today when the car she was driving became "fully engulfed" in flames on Interstate 10, authorities said.

The woman was the lone occupant of a light blue Lexus that was traveling westbound near State Route 62 at 12:02 p.m. when it pulled over to the right shoulder, already on fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Cal Fire crews responded to the scene. CHP officer David Torres told City News Service that the driver was able to escape her vehicle without injury.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.   

The right lane remained closed as of 12:35 p.m., Torres said.

