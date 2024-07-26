DA’s office, FBI raid Rancho Mirage home for child sexual abuse distribution investigation

Child exploitation officers and FBI units were at a home in Rancho Mirage Friday morning in relation to an investigation over child sexual abuse material distribution.

At around 7:00 a.m., the Riverside County District Attorney's office and the FBI were pulling people out of this home on the corner of Jasmine and Sunny.

News Channel 3 saw the child exploitation team on the scene. Neighbors discussed what they saw.

"I spoke to a woman who says she’s the owner of the home and she says she’s shocked this happened," said Jack, a neighbor.

The DA's office confirmed their Child Exploitation Team was at the residents for a search "stemming from an investigation into someone distributing child sexual abuse material over the internet from that location."

The person responsible was arrested for possession and distribution, and two others were arrested as well for unrelated warrants.

