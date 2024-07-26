Eisenhower Health recognized for opioid care and patient safety

Eisenhower Health has landed on the 2024 Cal Hospital Compare Opioid Care and Patient Safety Honor Roll list.

The Cal Hospital Compare Opioid Care and Patient Safety Honor Roll, a program by the California Health and Human Services Agency (CHHS), recognizes hospitals that have made "significant strides in implementing best practices for opioid prescribing, patient care, and safety," the hospital shared.

Eisenhower Health is among 30 hospitals that met performance standards for opioid stewardship and patient safety.

"To be included in the 2024 Cal Hospital Compare Opioid Care and Patient Safety Honor Roll is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team," says Eric Leroux, MD, Chief Quality Officer of Eisenhower Health. "This recognition underscores our commitment to providing safe, effective, and compassionate care to our patients while addressing the critical public health issue of opioid misuse and addiction."

Eisenhower Health has focused on the following practices to ensure patient safety:

Enhanced Prescribing Protocols: Strict adherence to prescribing guidelines to minimize the risk of opioid misuse and addiction.

Patient Education: Providing patients with thorough information about the risks and benefits of opioid therapy, as well as alternative pain management options.

Integrated Pain Management Programs: Offering multidisciplinary approaches to pain management that reduce reliance on opioids.

Monitoring and Follow-Up: Utilizing prescription drug monitoring programs (PDMPs) and conducting regular follow-ups to ensure patient safety and adherence to treatment plans.